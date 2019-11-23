Tickets on Sale for 31st ‘Christmas with the Chefs’

The island’s top chefs will cook up a variety of delicious holiday eats for the 31st annual Christmas with the Chefs event on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the seaside grounds of the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel.

Members of the American Culinary Federation and Kona Kohala Chefs Association will create plates of expertly prepared holiday cuisine and delectable treats accompanied by handcrafted brews, select wines and 100% Kona coffee.

The fundraiser will feature live entertainment by the Bill Noble Trio with Jeannine Guillory-Kane on vocals. A silent auction will be held featuring holiday gifts from local businesses.

Proceeds from the event will benefit culinary students of Hawai‘i Community College—Palamanui and members of the Kona Kohala Chefs seeking to advance their knowledge in cooking.

Tickets are $90 and available online at www.konakohalachefs.org and at Westside Wines. Tables of 10 are $1,250 and include reserved seating, table service and select bottles of wine.

The hotel is offering a special event room rate starting at $169, plus tax. Call (808) 331-6330 to make a reservation and ask for the “Christmas with the Chefs” rate.