New Online Tool Finds Sites for Clean Energy Development

A new online mapping tool is now available to assess the potential for renewable energy development of contaminated sites and developed parcels throughout the state.

As part of the Hawai‘i Brightfields Initiative, the State launched the new mapping tool—called Renewable EnerGIS—to make it easier for land owners, developers, community members and policymakers to find sites that could be used for renewable energy development in support of Hawai‘i’s goals to reduce fossil fuel dependence.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The tool encourages the reuse of previously developed, disturbed or contaminated lands, which can be more development-ready, and helps to preserve untouched lands in Hawai‘i. The State says it is user friendly and requires no special skills, software or experience. Users can identify potential sites by viewing the provided map or research specific sites through a filtering feature.

“Assessing the potential to site renewable energy projects on contaminated sites is particularly relevant in Hawai‘i where it is imperative that we make the best use of our limited land,” said Scott Glenn, chief energy officer for the State of Hawai‘i. “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and others in making information and data useful and accessible to the public.”

The Hawai‘i Brightfields Initiative aims to help facilitate the efficient siting of renewable energy projects to protect public health and the environment, and supports the management and redevelopment of sites with known soil contamination.