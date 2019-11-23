County of Hawai‘i Names Employees of the Year

Thirty-six exemplary employees of the County of Hawai‘i were honored at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14. The County’s 54th Annual Employee Recognition awards recognized employees nominated for the Manager, Supervisor and Employee of the Year categories.

For Manager of the Year, the nominees were:

Michael Kaha, Solid Waste Operations Deputy Division Chief, Department of Environmental Management

Douglas Le, Administrative Services Officer I, Planning Department

Jason Mattos, Sr., Park Maintenance Manager, Department of Parks & Recreation

Julie Rawlins, Equal Opportunity Officer/ADA Coordinator, Department of Human Resources

For Supervisor of the Year, the nominees were:

Carol Akau, Financial Systems Analyst, Department of Finance

Antoinette Aki, Legal Clerk IV, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

Deanne Bugado, Planner V, Planning Department

Chris Correia, Police Sergeant, Police Department

Iris Higa, Program Director IV, Department of Parks & Recreation

Brenda Isa, Accountant III, Department of Water Supply

Steven Kalilikane, Sr., Solid Waste Supervisor, Department of Environmental Management

Marcia Matsui, Administrative Services Assistant I, Department of Liquor Control

Sherry Ann Moyer, Council Services Assistant III, Office of the County Clerk

Christina Raine, Administrative Services Assistant I, Office of Aging

For Employee of the Year, the nominees were:

Nyssa Aoki, Clerk III, Department of Liquor Control

Tracie-Lee Camero, Land Use Plans Checker III, Planning Department

Iwaloa Chilson, Senior Account Clerk, Department of Finance

Eric Davis, Electronics Technician, Department of Water Supply

William Farr, III, Information Systems Analyst IV, Office of Aging

Alejandra Flores-Morikami, Recreation Specialist I, Department of Parks & Recreation

Juliana Holzman Escareno, Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle Coordinator, Department of Environmental Management

Oscar Jaramillo, Park Caretaker III, Department of Parks & Recreation

Wyatt Kaili-Leong, Police Officer II, Police Department

Pierce Kise, Automotive Mechanic I, Mass Transit Agency

Michael Lam, Fire/EMS Specialist III, Fire Department

Tracy Mayer, Fire/EMS Specialist II, Fire Department

Benjamin McMillan, Information Systems Analyst III, Department of Information Technology

Desiree Mende, Senior Account Clerk, Department of Parks & Recreation

Glenn Sako, Economic Development Specialist III, Department of Research & Development

Royce Shiroma, Housing & Community Development Specialist V, Office of Housing & Community

Development

Development Jonnette Soares Padilla, Clerical Services Assistant, Office of Management

Robert Stewart, Police Officer III, Police Department

Darren Tagawa, Accountant I, Office of the County Clerk

Joyce Unoki, Accountant I, Office of the Corporation Counsel

Elik Vodovoz, Police Officer II, Police Department

Kelden Waltjen, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

Jason Mattos, Sr. of the Department of Parks & Recreation was named Manager of the Year, Iris Higa of the Department of Parks & Recreation took the Supervisor of the Year award, and Kelden Waltjen of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney was named Employee of the Year.