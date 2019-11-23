County of Hawai‘i Names Employees of the Year

County of Hawai‘i Names Employees of the YearNovember 23, 2019, 10:29 AM HST (Updated November 23, 2019, 8:47 AM)
Thirty-six exemplary employees of the County of Hawai‘i were honored at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14. The County’s 54th Annual Employee Recognition awards recognized employees nominated for the Manager, Supervisor and Employee of the Year categories.
For Manager of the Year, the nominees were:
- Michael Kaha, Solid Waste Operations Deputy Division Chief, Department of Environmental Management
- Douglas Le, Administrative Services Officer I, Planning Department
- Jason Mattos, Sr., Park Maintenance Manager, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Julie Rawlins, Equal Opportunity Officer/ADA Coordinator, Department of Human Resources
For Supervisor of the Year, the nominees were:
- Carol Akau, Financial Systems Analyst, Department of Finance
- Antoinette Aki, Legal Clerk IV, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
- Deanne Bugado, Planner V, Planning Department
- Chris Correia, Police Sergeant, Police Department
- Iris Higa, Program Director IV, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Brenda Isa, Accountant III, Department of Water Supply
- Steven Kalilikane, Sr., Solid Waste Supervisor, Department of Environmental Management
- Marcia Matsui, Administrative Services Assistant I, Department of Liquor Control
- Sherry Ann Moyer, Council Services Assistant III, Office of the County Clerk
- Christina Raine, Administrative Services Assistant I, Office of Aging
For Employee of the Year, the nominees were:
- Nyssa Aoki, Clerk III, Department of Liquor Control
- Tracie-Lee Camero, Land Use Plans Checker III, Planning Department
- Iwaloa Chilson, Senior Account Clerk, Department of Finance
- Eric Davis, Electronics Technician, Department of Water Supply
- William Farr, III, Information Systems Analyst IV, Office of Aging
- Alejandra Flores-Morikami, Recreation Specialist I, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Juliana Holzman Escareno, Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle Coordinator, Department of Environmental Management
- Oscar Jaramillo, Park Caretaker III, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Wyatt Kaili-Leong, Police Officer II, Police Department
- Pierce Kise, Automotive Mechanic I, Mass Transit Agency
- Michael Lam, Fire/EMS Specialist III, Fire Department
- Tracy Mayer, Fire/EMS Specialist II, Fire Department
- Benjamin McMillan, Information Systems Analyst III, Department of Information Technology
- Desiree Mende, Senior Account Clerk, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Glenn Sako, Economic Development Specialist III, Department of Research & Development
- Royce Shiroma, Housing & Community Development Specialist V, Office of Housing & Community
Development
- Jonnette Soares Padilla, Clerical Services Assistant, Office of Management
- Robert Stewart, Police Officer III, Police Department
- Darren Tagawa, Accountant I, Office of the County Clerk
- Joyce Unoki, Accountant I, Office of the Corporation Counsel
- Elik Vodovoz, Police Officer II, Police Department
- Kelden Waltjen, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
Jason Mattos, Sr. of the Department of Parks & Recreation was named Manager of the Year, Iris Higa of the Department of Parks & Recreation took the Supervisor of the Year award, and Kelden Waltjen of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney was named Employee of the Year.