November 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 23 at 3:32AM HST until November 25 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely. Low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 68. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.