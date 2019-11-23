November 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 23, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 23, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

