Hāmākua Makahiki to Features Traditional Games, Crafts

Hamakua Youth Foundation (HYF) will host the Ke Hāmākua Makahiki on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 to 4 p.m. in Honoka‘a. The celebration will highlight the Hawaiian traditions of Makahiki with games, lei making, ku‘i kalo, kaula making and kapala. Food and craft vendors will also be on site. The event will be held at the Honoka‘a complex’s upper field area.

The Makahiki signifies the appearance of the Makali‘i consellation (also known as the Pleiades or Subaru) rising in the eastern horizon at sunset where it is visible for several months.

Ka Hāmākua Makahiki will embrace the spirit of kūleana, aloha and ‘ohana through friendly competition.

Fore more information or to volunteer, call Mahealani at (808) 775-0976 or email [email protected].

The event is being organized by HYF in collaboration with Hui Malama i ke Ala ‘Ulili (HuiMAU), Laupahoehoe School and Hale Mua o Kipu‘upu‘u. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is supporting the celebration with a $4,500 award.