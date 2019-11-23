Ige Appoints Col. Logan as Deputy Adjutant General

Gov. David Ige has appointed Col. Stephen F. Logan as deputy adjutant general for the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense effective Friday, Dec. 6.

Logan replaces Brig. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, who will take the position of adjutant general for the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense on the same date.

“I selected Col. Logan based on his experience and integrity,” said Gov. Ige. “He has also previously worked with Maj. Gen. Hara while on deployment and during various disasters and exercises here at home. They have established a great working relationship and will make an excellent team.”

Col. Logan has served as the chief of staff for the Hawai‘i Army National Guard since March 2017. He formerly served as commander for the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and commander of the 103rd Troop Command. He also served as the state Army aviation officer for more than a decade, flying and managing both fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Logan is a 22-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department. He retired in 2004 as a patrol watch commander at the rank of Metropolitan Police Lieutenant.

“Being selected by Gov. Ige as the deputy adjutant general for the State of Hawaiʻi is truly an honor,” said Logan. “I look forward to working on our state’s priorities.”

Logan served in key positions during his deployment to Afghanistan, working closely with Afghan National Police and Security Forces. In addition, Logan has served on several state missions in support of local authorities. Most recently he served as the deputy commander of Joint Task Force 5-0 in support of the Kīlauea volcanic eruption and Hurricane Lane responses on Hawai‘i Island in 2018.

Logan received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Chaminade University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His appointment by Ige is subject to Senate confirmation.