High Surf and Wind Advisory Issued Through Weekend

A high surf and high wind advisory issued by the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense remains in effect for Hawai‘i Island through this weekend.

The high surf advisory is for all east-facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The public is advised to expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and rip currents that could make swimming difficult or dangerous. Beaches may be closed without notice. At this time, no beach are closed.

The wind advisory is for east-facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū, and Saddle Road and the downslope areas of Waikoloa and Kawaihae in South Kohala. The advisory means sustained winds of at least 30 mph or gusts of at least 50 mph are expected.

The public is advised to secure loose outdoor items, watch for downed trees and anticipate utility disruptions. Road closures may occur without notice. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and should steer clear of downed power lines and report any downed lines to authorities.