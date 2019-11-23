Hawaiian Language Classes Offered at Volcano Art Center

A series of three Hawaiian language courses for various levels of experience will be offered at Volcano Art Center beginning in December.

Led by Kaliko Beamer-Trapp, the classes—called Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi—are offered to anyone interested in learning the rich and vibrant Hawaiian language, including visitors and residents.

Each eight-week series will cover a different reading topic from selected works of traditional Hawaiian literature from the 1800s. Vocabulary and lessons will be based around the readings. The classes are ideal for teachers, cultural practitioners and those interested in speaking the Hawaiian language on a daily basis.

Level 1 Introductory

SPONSORED VIDEO

This introductory class will focus on vocabulary, counting, simple conversation, grammar and sentence structures. No previous knowledge is needed to attend.

Dates: Tuesdays, Dec. 3 to Feb. 4, 4 to 5 p.m. (No classes on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve)

Level 2 Intermediate

This class will focus on expanding vocabulary and conversational skills and understanding how repeating Hawaiian word and phrase patterns can communicate many types of sentences. The class will be taught in Hawaiian about 10% of the time to improve students’ listening comprehension.

Dates: Tuesdays, Dec. 3 to Feb. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (No classes on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve)

Level 3 Advanced

This class is for students who can already speak and understand some Hawaiian language. More than 50% of the class will be taught in Hawaiian language to increase comprehension and immerse students in the language.

Dates: Tuesdays, Dec. 3 to Feb. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (No classes on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve)

All classes will be held at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village. The class fee for any level is $95 and $85 for VAC members. No textbook is required; reading materials will be provided by the instructor. To register, or for more information, contact Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.