Free Talks Offered on Palliative and Hospice Care

Hawai‘i Care Choices, formerly known as Hospice of Hilo, will present two free community healthcare talks in December. The talks are intended to raise awareness and understanding of healthcare resources for patients and caregivers in need of support.

The first talk, intended for healthcare professionals who provide care to seriously ill patients, will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Office of Aging conference room at 1055 Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. The talk will explore hospice and palliative care options, signs that patients need a higher level of care and insurance coverage. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Nov. 27 by contacting [email protected] or by calling Tish at (808) 934-2923.

Persons or caregivers supporting an individual at home with a serious illness are invited to attend a second talk on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Office of Aging in Hilo. The talk will discuss five visible signs that it’s time for a higher level of care. It will also explore whether medications and medical equipment are causing financial hardship, and Hospice and Palliative Care options covered by insurance. Interested persons should RSVP by Dec. 5 to [email protected] or call Tish at (808) 934-2923.