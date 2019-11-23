Entries Sought for Wildlife Stamp Contest

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is calling on artists to submit entries for its annual hunting and wildlife conservation stamp contest.

The subjects for this year’s stamps are the Spotted Dove (Streptopelia chinensis) and the Columbian Black-tailed Deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus).

The Spotted Dove, which is present on all the main Hawaiian Islands is a small, long-tailed pigeon with a white-spotted black collar patch. It is a common resident breeding bird across its native range of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The species was introduced to the Hawaiian Islands in the late 1800s from Southeast Asia and has been used as a game-bird for many generations.

The Columbian Black-Tailed Deer, found on Kaua‘i, is a sub-species of the mule deer, and currently occupies coastal woodlands in the Pacific Northwest and was introduced to the island of Kaua‘i in 1961 by the State of Hawai‘i Fish and Game Division.

The wildlife conservation stamp is required on Hawai‘i state hunting licenses. The game bird stamp is required for anyone intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps will be available to stamp collectors.

Proceeds from sales of the Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation Stamp will go to the Wildlife Revolving Fund to help wildlife populations and habitat, and to manage hunting. Last year, revenues from both stamps were used to cover some of the costs of maintaining hunting units and to add game bird and game mammal hunting opportunities where possible. Proceeds will also provide funds for the annual lease rental of the Lana‘i Cooperative Game Management Area and several other hunting areas.

Entry Requirements