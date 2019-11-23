Enjoy Food, Art, Shopping at ‘2nd Saturday’ in Volcano

Experience Volcano Hawai‘i will host its next “Second Saturday” event on Saturday, Dec. 14. Held once a month, this free community event showcases the many activities in Volcano including local eateries, shops, performances and art.

The upcoming event will feature specials at restaurants like Lava Rock Cafe, Kilauea Lodge and popular food trucks, and shops like Volcano Winery and Akasuka Orchid Gardens. There will also be hula performances and art demonstrations.

Guided nature walks will be offered by Volcano Art Center in the plot of native rainforest located behind the gallery—some of the oldest and best-preserved native species on the island. Volcano Garden Arts will offer self-guided “Secret Garden” tours of its gardens and art gallery, showcasing the works of more than 100 local artists. Both galleries will be open from 10 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.experiencevolcano.com.