Botanist Recognized for Rescuing Dog from Hole

Botanist Recognized for Rescuing Dog from HoleNovember 23, 2019, 5:15 PM HST (Updated November 23, 2019, 2:34 PM)
A Kaua‘i botanist who rescued a dog from an 81-footdeep hole on Nov. 7 has been recognized with a mayoral proclamation and county council recognition certificate for his noble deed.
Adam Williams, a botanist for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), successfully retrieved the pup named “Orange” from the hole where he’d fallen and been trapped for five-and-a-half days. Williams’ boss, DOFAW Kaua‘i branch manager Sheri Mann, called on Williams to help because he is a certified arborist with climbing and repelling skills. In less than a half-hour, Williams descended into the dark hole, bundled Orange into a bag, and helped him to safety. Fortunately, aside from some weight-loss, Orange was not injured.
As a result, Friday, Nov. 22, was proclaimed “Botanist to the Rescue Day” by Kaua‘i Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. Williams was presented with the proclamation and a companion recognition certificate signed by all seven members of the county council during a brief ceremony Friday morning.
Mayor Kawakami described Williams’ efforts as “truly heroic” and joked that the county might call on him for similar rescues in the future.
The hole—located in a state forest reserve—is believed to be part of an old water or irrigation system. Mann said a fence has been erected around the perimeter of the hole to prevent further pitfalls and they are considering filling it in.
Video courtesy of DLNR