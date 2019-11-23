Botanist Recognized for Rescuing Dog from Hole

A Kaua‘i botanist who rescued a dog from an 81-footdeep hole on Nov. 7 has been recognized with a mayoral proclamation and county council recognition certificate for his noble deed.

Adam Williams, a botanist for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), successfully retrieved the pup named “Orange” from the hole where he’d fallen and been trapped for five-and-a-half days. Williams’ boss, DOFAW Kaua‘i branch manager Sheri Mann, called on Williams to help because he is a certified arborist with climbing and repelling skills. In less than a half-hour, Williams descended into the dark hole, bundled Orange into a bag, and helped him to safety. Fortunately, aside from some weight-loss, Orange was not injured.

As a result, Friday, Nov. 22, was proclaimed “Botanist to the Rescue Day” by Kaua‘i Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. Williams was presented with the proclamation and a companion recognition certificate signed by all seven members of the county council during a brief ceremony Friday morning.

Mayor Kawakami described Williams’ efforts as “truly heroic” and joked that the county might call on him for similar rescues in the future.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The hole—located in a state forest reserve—is believed to be part of an old water or irrigation system. Mann said a fence has been erected around the perimeter of the hole to prevent further pitfalls and they are considering filling it in.

Video courtesy of DLNR