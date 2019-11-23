Big Island Under Wind Advisory, Gale Warning

10:49 PM HST Friday, Nov. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY FOR THE INTERIOR OF HAWAI‘I COUNTY

Winds: East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

Affected Areas: Big Island Interior including the city of Bradshaw Field, Saddle Road above 5,000 feet, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela and Waikoloa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

A GALE WARNING ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 25 to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.