Big Island Under Wind Advisory, Gale Warning

By Big Island Now
November 23, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 23, 2019, 2:47 AM)
×

10:49 PM HST Friday, Nov. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY FOR THE INTERIOR OF HAWAI‘I COUNTY

Winds: East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas: Big Island Interior including the city of Bradshaw Field, Saddle Road above 5,000 feet, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela and Waikoloa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

A GALE WARNING ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 25 to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments