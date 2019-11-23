Big Island Road and Lane Closures: Nov. 23-29

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced road and lane closures for the week of Nov. 23 to 29.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without notice. All projects are contingent on weather conditions. There will be no daytime roadwork on Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Road) on Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

SOUTH KONA

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 89 to 99, Papa Bay Drive to Waiea Transfer Station. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

WAIMEA

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the vicinity of mile markers 51 to 53, Mud Lane/Old Mamalahoa Highway intersection. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control

HONOKA‘A

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 40 to 43, Papalele Road to Pakalana Street. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

Alternating lane closures on Honoka‘a-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 9, Nienie Place to Mud Lane Road, on Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

O‘OKALA

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 28 and 29, Ignacio Place to Moonlight Road. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

PA‘AUILO

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

PAPA‘ALOA

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 24 to 29, Papa‘aloa Avenue to Moonlight Road. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control,

SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled on Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

PĀHOA

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 and 19, Old Kalapana Road to Lokelani Street, on Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 19 and 20, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road to Red Cinder Road, on Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.