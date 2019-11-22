Volunteers Sought for Board of Taxation Review

The Office of the Governor is looking for volunteers are being sought for the Board of Taxation Review across the state.

There are currently three vacancies on the O‘ahu board, five vacancies on the Kaua‘i board, and one each on Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

“Right now, there is a backlog of about 200 cases because of vacancies on the boards. Without functional boards, appeals are not being heard and decisions are not being made. Voluntary service boards are critical to providing an independent body that will handle matters such as these tax appeals,” said Department of Taxation Director Rona Suzuki.

The boards informally hear and decide disputes between taxpayers and tax assessors, as an alternative to filing formal appeals with the Hawai‘i Tax Appeals Court. The Taxation Review boards may hear a wide range of cases with the exception of matters involving the United States Constitution or federal laws. The boards are required to hold at least one public meeting annually.

Board members must be current residents of the island on which they serve.

For more information or to apply go to boards.hawaii.gov or contact Sharon Ibarra at [email protected]