Police Renew Request in Finding Hilo Man

Police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Raphael Silva, who was reported missing. He was last seen at a residence in Hilo a year ago today. He has not been seen or heard from by family and friends since then.

Silva is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and has numerous tattoos about his body.

Hawai’i County Police and Fire personnel have conducted air and ground searches in the area where Silva was last seen. Police personnel are continuing investigative efforts to locate Silva, and are requesting the public’s assistance with providing any possible information or tips that may assist with this investigation. At this time, this case remains classified as a Missing Person investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or spoken to Silva, or who may have any information on his whereabouts or this investigation to contact Detective Grant K. Todd 808-961-2381 or to call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.