November 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 22 at 3:35AM HST until November 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.