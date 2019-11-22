HPD Releases Updated Warrant List

Hawai‘i County Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions.

Victoria Vlezamer, 48, Kea‘au

Thanh A. Vo, 41, Garden Grove, CA

Aolani M.K. Vonschott, 41, Hilo

John A. Wagner, 51, Kailua-Kona

William C. Wagoner, 49, Hilo

Lynette K. Waialae, 59, Kailua-Kona

Kealii I. Waiamau, 27, Volcano

Joseph L. Waiki, 59, Hilo

James D. Wainright, 33, Hilo

Haku Waipa, 21, Kurtistown

Joshua H.L. Waipa, 34, Hanalei, HI

Rotha Wajar, 46, Keauhou

Jeffrey T. Wakeham, 47, Kailua-Kona

Edward A. Walker, 46, Hilo

Noah Walker, 20, Pāhoa

Thomas A. Walker, 59, Pāhoa

Walter L. Walker, 86, Kailua-Kona

Moses M. Wallace, 52, Kailua-Kona

Nathan A. Walley, 43, Kailua-Kona

Lindsey Walsh, 42, Pāhoa

Cristina M. Walters, 37, Captain Cook

Kawehi Walters, 59, Hilo

Michael K. Waltjen 42, Mountain View

John M. Waltjen-Pea, 29, Hilo

Tania Ward, 51, Pāhoa