HPD Releases Updated Warrant List

HPD Releases Updated Warrant ListNovember 22, 2019, 10:38 AM HST (Updated November 22, 2019, 10:38 AM)
Hawai‘i County Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions.
Victoria Vlezamer, 48, Kea‘au
Thanh A. Vo, 41, Garden Grove, CA
Aolani M.K. Vonschott, 41, Hilo
John A. Wagner, 51, Kailua-Kona
William C. Wagoner, 49, Hilo
Lynette K. Waialae, 59, Kailua-Kona
Kealii I. Waiamau, 27, Volcano
Joseph L. Waiki, 59, Hilo
James D. Wainright, 33, Hilo
Haku Waipa, 21, Kurtistown
Joshua H.L. Waipa, 34, Hanalei, HI
Rotha Wajar, 46, Keauhou
Jeffrey T. Wakeham, 47, Kailua-Kona
Edward A. Walker, 46, Hilo
Noah Walker, 20, Pāhoa
Thomas A. Walker, 59, Pāhoa
Walter L. Walker, 86, Kailua-Kona
Moses M. Wallace, 52, Kailua-Kona
Nathan A. Walley, 43, Kailua-Kona
Lindsey Walsh, 42, Pāhoa
Cristina M. Walters, 37, Captain Cook
Kawehi Walters, 59, Hilo
Michael K. Waltjen 42, Mountain View
John M. Waltjen-Pea, 29, Hilo
Tania Ward, 51, Pāhoa