High Surf, Wind Advisories Issued

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf and high wind advisories for today at 6 a.m. through Saturday.

The high surf advisory is in effect for east facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. People should expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

While there are no beach closures at this time, they may close without notice.

The wind advisory is in effect for Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū and for down slope areas of Waikoloa and Kawaihae in South Kohala.

A Wind Advisory means sustained winds of at least 30 mph or gusts of at least 50 mph are expected.

With this advisory, people are advised to secure loose outdoor items, motorists are urged to drive with caution and be aware of downed trees and utility disruptions. Road closures may occur without notice.

The public is warned to stay clear of downed power lines and report them to authorities when seen.