Cheese Nips Recalled

The popular box of crackers Cheese Nips, has been recalled due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a limited amount of the product.

On Thursday, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch alerted residents of the voluntary recall of a limited quantity on the 11-ounce boxes. The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Cheese Nips products with the retail UPC is 0 44000 03453 5. Affected boxes have the best-when-used dates of: 18MAY20, 19MAY20 and 20MAY20. These boxes may be found at retail stores nationwide, including Hawai‘i.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and are advised to discard it. Consumers may contact the company at 844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and consumer relations specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.