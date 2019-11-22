Big Island Weekend Lane Closures: Nov. 22-24

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation issued weekend lane closures schedules. Closures may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

North Hilo (24-hour closure)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.