Big Island to Get 10 New Buses With Federal Grant

The Federal Transit Administration awarded a $6.5 million grant to the state in order to purchase new buses for Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island.

The funding will be used to purchase 10 40-foot ADA accessible vehicles for the County of Hawai‘i. According to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, the 10 new buses will be used on the Hilo-to-South Kohala Resort commuter routes, the newly created East Hawai‘i-to-West Hawai‘i commuter routes via Saddle Road, the Pahoa commuter route, and the Hilo intra-city routes.

“Investing in new buses for Hawai‘i Island means that the residents who depend on them to get to school or work every day will continue to have an affordable way to get around,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program is to assist in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.