Wind Advisory Coming to Big Island Friday

3:36 PM HST Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY FOR SEVERAL PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND

AFFECTED AREAS: South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela and Waikoloa.

WHAT: East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will be strongest over and to the west of the terrain.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.