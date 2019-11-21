Weekly Maunakea Enforcement Stats Released

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Maunakea access road, continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on Aug. 15.

During the weeklong period covering Nov. 14 to date, has resulted in the issuance of an additional 327 traffic citations and four suspects arrested for four offenses. The 327 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (159)

Seatbelt (20)

Child Restraint (3)

Tint (2)

No Driver’s License (12)

No Insurance (19)

Unsafe vehicle (5)

Other moving violation (12)

No License plate (6)

Regulatory (89)

The four arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (2)

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (2)

The combined total of the 14-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaii Police Department stands at 6,912 citations issued and 66 persons arrested for 125 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.