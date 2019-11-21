Slight Increase in DUI Arrests

Hawai‘i County Police report a slight uptick in the number of DUI arrests from this year compared to the same time last year.

Through Nov. 11-17, police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a car crash and three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 963 DUI arrests compared with 961 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.21 percent.

There have been 852 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,029 during the same period last year, a decrease of 17.2 percent.

Police reported a decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes and 26 percent for fatalities compared to this time last year.

To date, there have been 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities. A fatal crash that occurred in May in the Kona District that resulted in one death was reclassified to a medical condition in July. It was determined that a fatal crash victim in Puna in June died of natural causes.

Last year, there were 25 fatal crashes with 27 fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.