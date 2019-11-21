Search Warrant on South Kohala Home Yields 4 Arrests

By Big Island Now
November 21, 2019, 10:48 AM HST (Updated November 21, 2019, 10:58 AM)
Four people were taken into custody after crystal methamphetamine was found in a South Kohala home earlier this month.

On Nov. 8, Hawai‘i County Police Department’s Area II vice section and Kohala patrol executed a search warrant at a residence off Lani Waimea Street. Officers recovered approximately 10.2 grams of crystal meth and a .22 caliber rifle.

Jose Carpio, 59; Facundo Yaplag, 61, both of Kamuela; and Joseph Sullivan, 31, of Pa‘aulio, were charged with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Their bail was set at $2,000 each.

Kasey Hui-Ahsam, 35, was also arrested and charged with second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, mandatory firearm registration, place to keep a firearm, failure to appear and contempt of court. Bail was set at $11,450.

Yaplag posted bail and was released. Carpio, Sullivan, and Hui-Ahsam were unable to post bail and were released to the district court.

A 36-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man who live at the residence were arrested and released pending further investigation.

