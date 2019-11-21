November 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 32 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 24 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.