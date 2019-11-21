Holiday Activities in Historic Kailua Village

Historic Kailua Village has several events planned for the holiday season beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting

Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, with the lighting of the Christmas tree at Emma’s Square located across from Hulihe‘e Palace.

The tree lighting tradition gets begins at 5:45 pm. Special musical guest Darlene Ahuna performs holiday favorites with dancers from Halau E Hulali Mai I Ka La performing hula. Plan for a festive selfie spot with Miss Kona Coffee and Miss Aloha Hawai‘i as the tree lights up and signals the start of the holiday season, welcoming everyone to Historic Kailua Village with a reminder to shop, dine and buy local.

Outdoor Movie Night

On Saturday, Dec. 7, bring the entire family down to Kona Commons for a free movie night under the stars. This family night starts at 5 p.m. with a large screen showing of the holiday favorite The Grinch. Grab a bite, dine picnic style and enjoy a movie at Kona Commons. Don’t forget to bring your chairs, but no coolers are allowed.

Kokua Kailua

Looking for locally made crafts for under the tree? Stroll Historic Kailua Village and shop small on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Ali‘i Drive. Support village merchants, artists and musicians as Ali‘i Drive becomes a pedestrian-only mall.

Hawaiian Holiday Concert

As a gift to the community, the Kailua Village Business Improvement District will present the free holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring Ekolu Mea Nui trio on center stage.

6th Annual Lighted Boat Parade

The holiday fun continues with the Lighted Boat Parade following the Ekolu Mea Nui trio concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Kona’s fleet will put on a holiday show in Kailua Bay. Body Glove will be docked at Kailua Pier for viewing options with food and beverages available for purchase.

Kailua Kalikimaka is produced by Kailua Village Business Improvement District. For more information, log on to www.HistoricKailuaVillage.com.