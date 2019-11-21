Gale Watch, High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:43 PM HST Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND

A large northwest swell peaked today and will slowly slower through Friday. Advisory level surf continues through tonight for most north and west facing shores. Strengthening trade winds will result in rough, advisory level surf along east facing shores through this weekend.

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

SPONSORED VIDEO

A gale watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST SATURDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts, possibly increasing to 30 to 35 knots Friday. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.