Roy Takemoto Tapped as Managing Director

Mayor Harry Kim on Wednesday named Roy Takemoto Managing Director of Hawai‘i County.

The appointment is effective Dec. 2, 2019, and will go before the County Council for a confirmation hearing on Dec. 4.

Takemoto, 65, has served as Executive Assistant to the Mayor since 2016, and earlier was with Mayor Kim in 2000-2008, first as Deputy Planning Director and then as Executive Assistant, according to a County press release.

“Roy has been an indispensable member of my cabinet, and I have complete confidence that he will serve admirably as Managing Director,” said Mayor Kim. “I’m really grateful that he’s taking on this important job.”

The Managing Director serves as acting mayor whenever the Mayor is off-island or unable to fulfill his duties.

Takemoto worked as a private planning consultant prior to 2000 and after 2008. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and environmental studies, a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a law degree from the University of Hawai‘i’s William S. Richardson School of Law, the release said.

Takemoto was raised near Wahiawa on O‘ahu, and in 1991 he quit his job working for a hotel developer, married a Hilo girl and moved to Hilo to be among his wife’s and mother’s families. He has a grown son who lives in Washington State, where he is a software developer.

The Mayor also announced that Maurice Messina, currently the Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, will come on board as Executive Assistant to the Mayor, effective Dec. 2.

James Komata, currently serving as Park Planner, will be appointed Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, also effective Dec. 2.