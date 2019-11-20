Pu‘uanahulu Crash Leaves Woman in Critical Condition

A Kailua-Kona woman is in critical condition after a collision Tuesday evening on Highway 190 by Pu‘uanahulu.

Hawai‘i County Police responded to the crash at approximately 6:47 p.m. During their initial investigation, they learned a 62-year-old Kailua-Kona man, driving a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, struck a red 2005 Ford Explorer SUV that had broken down in the middle of the roadway.

Police say the Explorer was blocking both lanes of travel and was in a dip in the roadway.

The 28-year-old woman was a passenger to the 29-year-old male driver. They were attempting to push the vehicle off the roadway when the Explorer was struck.

“The Ford Explorer had spun after it was struck and hit the 28-year-old female who was standing outside of the vehicle,” police say.

The woman was taken to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured. The driver of the Hyundai Sante Fe was also not injured in the collision.

Police do not believe that speed is factors in the collision.

The road was closed for over three hours.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.