Puna Man Arrested After Being Found With Stolen Vehicle

A Puna man was charged with an array of offenses after being found with a stolen vehicle in Kurtistown a few days ago.

Hawai‘i County Police initially came into contact with Christopher Lucrisia, 34, of Mountain View, just after midnight on Nov. 17. A patrol officer saw Lucrisia drive up near the fuel pumps at a service station in a silver 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup and enter the convenience store.

Lucrisia was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The officer had previously received a tip that the 34-year-old was operating a stolen pickup truck that had been repainted a different color.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed remnants of the vehicle’s original color of red within the interior of the cab and the fender wells. A check of the license plate and visible VIN numbers revealed the silver pickup was registered to Lucrisia’s mother.

Lucrisia was initially arrested on the $300 outstanding warrant. Still suspicious of the truck, the officer conducted a stolen vehicle check and discovered that a red 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup was reported stolen on Nov. 1 from the parking lot on Kalanianaole Street in Hilo.

Included in the description of the stolen vehicle was a sticker within the truck, which was a match with what the officer saw while at the service station.

Police say the Nissan was towed as evidence.

Lucrisia was charged with the unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, habitual property crimes, possession of confidential information, and driving without a license. His bail was initially set at $31,000, in addition to the $300 outstanding warrant.

Anyone who may have further information about this incident is asked to call Officer Chance Lunsford at 808-965-2716 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.