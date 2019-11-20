PTA Hosting Two-Day Bird Hunt

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering a two-day, shotgun bird hunt for local hunters.

The hunting days are set for Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Keamuku Hunting Areas 1, 2 and 3. For more information go to online.

Bird permits are $25. General hunting permits are $40, which includes mammal and bird, and are available online. Here, hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more.

Hunters can also visit the Hawai’i Island Hunting – PTA Facebook group for updates and other information including volunteer opportunities. Anyone with questions may call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.