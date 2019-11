Hawaiʻi County Police seek the public’s help in finding a Pāhoa man who was reported missing.

Brian Keith Freitas, 52, was last seen in Pāhoa on Nov. 18. He is described as 5-feet-10-inches, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on Freitas’ whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.