DWS Issues Kalapana Conservation Request

Due to unexpected equipment failure, a water conservation request is issued for all Department of Water Supply customers in the Kalapana, Puna, area until further notice.

DWS is currently hauling drinking water to meet customers’ water needs. Updates will be issued as necessary and may be viewed at www.hawaiidws.org.

Water conservation calls for a voluntary 10% usage reduction. Performing the following steps will help to conserve water and reach the 10% goal:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, and brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Use water-saving devices whenever possible

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings

Additional ways to conserve water can be found at online.

SPONSORED VIDEO

All Kalapana-area agricultural customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only at night or during non-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Department of Water Supply thanks affected customers for their patience and understanding. For more information, please call 808-961-8790.