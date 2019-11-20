Coastal Warning, Small Craft Advisory

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019: National Weather Service

LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL TO BOOST COMBINED SEAS. TRADES WILL BECOME BREEZY TO STRONG BY THURSDAY MORNING

An incoming large northwest swell will boost seas above 10 feet across most coastal waters, with trade winds increasing to speeds above 25 knots, especially in the typically windy zones around Maui County and the Big Island, beginning Thursday morning.

There is also a small craft advisory in effect until 6 p.m. HST Friday

The national weather service in Honolulu has issued a small craft advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM HST Friday.

Seas: 8 to 14 feet. Winds will be increasing above 25 knots in some of the typically windy zones around Maui County and the Big Island beginning Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.