Police ID Woman Killed in Kuakini Highway Crash

By Tiffany DeMasters
November 19, 2019, 1:31 PM HST (Updated November 19, 2019, 1:51 PM)
×

Police have identified the woman who died in the fatal head-on collision this morning on Kuakini Highway. This is the third fatality on Hawai‘i Island’s roads since Nov. 10.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Shelby Ho‘okahi, 28, of Kailua-Kona was traveling south in a brown Kia Optima with her 3-year-daughter in the car. According to Hawai‘i County Police, Ho‘okahi crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck a black Lexus SUV traveling north, driven by a 65-year-old woman.

Ho‘okahi was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Her daughter was treated and later released. Police say Ho‘okahi was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Lexus was initially taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. She was later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu for further treatment. Her condition remains the same.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police believe that speed and drugs are factors in the collision. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at this time last year.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments