Police ID Woman Killed in Kuakini Highway Crash

Police have identified the woman who died in the fatal head-on collision this morning on Kuakini Highway. This is the third fatality on Hawai‘i Island’s roads since Nov. 10.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Shelby Ho‘okahi, 28, of Kailua-Kona was traveling south in a brown Kia Optima with her 3-year-daughter in the car. According to Hawai‘i County Police, Ho‘okahi crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck a black Lexus SUV traveling north, driven by a 65-year-old woman.

Ho‘okahi was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Her daughter was treated and later released. Police say Ho‘okahi was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Lexus was initially taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. She was later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu for further treatment. Her condition remains the same.

Police believe that speed and drugs are factors in the collision. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at this time last year.