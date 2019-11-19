One Dead, Toddler Injured in Kuakini Crash

Kuakini Highway has reopened after a head-on collision early this morning left one woman dead.

Hawai’i Police Department responded to Akoni Drive and Kuakini at approximately 5:51 a.m.

According to police, a woman was driving south in a silver Kia on Kuakini with her toddler as a passenger. Police say the driver crossed over the two lanes of traffic and collided head on with a driver traveling north in a black Lexus SUV.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.

The toddler was also taken to the hospital but is reported to be in good condition.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman, and sole occupant of the Lexus had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has taken over the investigation, and the road will remain closed for the duration of that investigation.

Kuakini Highway was closed for more than five hours because of the crash. This is the fourth traffic fatality on Big Island roadways in the last nine days.