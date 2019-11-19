One Dead, Toddler Injured in Kuakini Crash

By Tiffany DeMasters
November 19, 2019, 11:17 AM HST (Updated November 19, 2019, 11:47 AM)
HPD officers direct traffic at Kamehameha III Road and Kuakini Highway intersection following a fatal crash that occurred there in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. PC: Tiffany DeMasters

Kuakini Highway has reopened after a head-on collision early this morning left one woman dead.

Hawai’i Police Department responded to Akoni Drive and Kuakini at approximately 5:51 a.m.

According to police, a woman was driving south in a silver Kia on Kuakini with her toddler as a passenger. Police say the driver crossed over the two lanes of traffic and collided head on with a driver traveling north in a black Lexus SUV.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.

The toddler was also taken to the hospital but is reported to be in good condition.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman, and sole occupant of the Lexus had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has taken over the investigation, and the road will remain closed for the duration of that investigation.

Kuakini Highway was closed for more than five hours because of the crash. This is the fourth traffic fatality on Big Island roadways in the last nine days.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
