Oh, Christmas Tree

By Big Island Now
November 19, 2019, 7:04 AM HST (Updated November 19, 2019, 7:04 AM)
Christmas tree farm. Big Island Now stock photo.

Thanksgiving is still nine days away, but the holidays have officially arrived in the form of Christmas trees now available at multiple locations.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 19, cut Christmas trees can be purchased from Walmart’s Hilo location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Ho‘oluana Tree Farm is offering pre-select tree sales from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, with standard “U-Cut/We-Cut” tree sales beginning Nov. 29.

Trees can also be purchased at the Hāmākua Christmas Tree Forest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays or weekdays by appointment.

