Nonprofit Gets 40K To Support State’s Keiki

Local nonprofit Partners in Development Foundation (PIDF) has been granted $40,000 from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF).

The grant was awarded through HCF’s FLEX Grants Program, created to provide unrestricted funding to nonprofit organizations in Hawaiʻi.

“We are humbled to receive this grant from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation,” said PIDF president Jan Dill. “They provide much needed unrestricted funds that allow nonprofits like ours to take vital programs to the next level by (enhancing) or expanding services, developing new programs, securing additional funds for staff trainings and conferences, and more.”

The funds from HCF will go towards PIDF operations statewide, programs on Kauaʻi and PIDF programs supporting healthy development of Hawaiian children and young adults up to 20 years old.

Daphne Henning, communications coordinator at PIDF, said that $15,000 will specifically go to programs supporting the development of Hawaiian children, such as Tūtū and Me Traveling Preschools and Ka Paʻalana Homeless Family Education on Hawaiʻi Island.

The specific funds at the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation granted to PIDF are as follows:

Robert Emens Black Fund ($10,000)

Marisla Fund ($15,000)

Henry A. Zuberano Early Education Fund ($15,000)

The FLEX Grants Program would not be possible without the generous sponsorship from these partners and many others.