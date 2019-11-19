Flooding Forces Closure of Highway in Ka‘ū

A flash flood warning has been issued for Hawaii County.

At approximately 7:56 p.m., radar picked up heavy rainfall near Na‘alehu and Kawa Flats. Hawai‘i County Police texted an alert that flooding in Ka‘ū has closed Highway 11 from mile markers 58-62. There are no alternate routes.

Other areas that will experience flooding include Pahala, Wood Valley, Punalu‘u Beach, Discovery Harbor and Waiohinu.

According to NWS, rain is falling at two to three inches per hour.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts.

Do not cross fast flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

The warning may need to be extended beyond 11 p.m. if heavy rain persists.