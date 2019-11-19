Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

1:58 PM HST Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019: The National Weather Service Honolulu

Flood advisory for Hawai‘i Island until 5 p.m. HST

At 1:56 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain near Pa‘auilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Honoka‘a, Kealakekua, O‘okala and Kapa‘au.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.