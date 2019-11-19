Dead Body Found in Waipio Valley Home

Honoka‘a Police responded to Waipi‘o Valley Tuesday after a report of a dead body found at a residence there, said HPD Assistant Chief Robert Wagner.

A source confirmed to Big Island Now that the man in question made his home in Waipi‘o Valley. The source added the body was decomposed to a point that the man has likely been dead at least a couple of days.

Wagner said the cause of death was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, and that the deceased has yet to be identified.

As of yet, there has been no report from police of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.