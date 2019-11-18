Wanted Woman Found in Ocean View

A woman with several outstanding bench warrants was located in Ocean View a few days ago and taken into custody without incident.

Aliana Akana, 25, was found on Nov. 15. Hawai‘i County Police requested the public’s help in finding Akana as well as renewing their request for assistance in locating Kelvin “Monster” Udac.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police thanked the public for their continued assistance.

Udac is still outstanding. Anyone with information regarding Udac or Akana is asked to call Officer Marco K. Segobia of the

Special Enforcement Unit at 808-936-6082.