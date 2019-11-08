Police Seek Help in Finding 2 Wanted Individuals

Hawai‘i County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two wanted people.

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is renewing its request in locating Kelvin “Monster” Udac. The 39-year-old is known to frequent the Ka‘ū area.

According to police, he is wanted on several outstanding bench warrants. Udac is described as 5-feet-5 inches, 175 pounds and has many visible tattoos on his entire body.

SEU is also seeking assistance in locating Aliana Akana, 25, who is known to frequent the Kona and Ka‘ū Districts. She is wanted on numerous outstanding bench warrants.

Akana is described as 5-feet tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Udac or Akana is asked to call Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at 808-936-6082.