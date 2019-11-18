South Kona Road Reopened After Crash

A portion of Māmalahoa Highway in South Kona has reopened after a reported one-car crash, Monday evening.

At approximately 5:24 p.m., Hawai‘i Police Department indicated they closed a northbound lane, 100 yards south of Ho‘okena Beach Road due to the crash. Police issued a text alert at 7:04 p.m. indicating lanes between mile markers 101-102 were open.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to police, a vehicle drove off the roadway. There were no serious injuries reported. Traffic was backed up because it took almost two hours to get a tow truck to the scene.