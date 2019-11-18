4:02 AM HST Monday, Nov. 18, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.