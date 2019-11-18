Sangria Saturdays to Come to Local Bookstore for Holidays

The Kona Stories Book Store will begin hosting Sangria Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Starting Nov. 30, the store, located in the Keauhou Shopping Center, will offer customers a glass of homemade sangria, prepared by co-owner Brenda McConnell. The beverage will be offered every Saturday until Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with the sangria, there will be food samples from a local cookbook and the the author will be available for autographs from noon – 2 p.m. Featured cooks books this year are: A Portuguese Hawaii Kitchen, Island Naturals Cookbook, Sam Choy’s Aloha Cuisine and Suzanne’s Edible Art Cookbook.

The Grinch will also come by where families can pose for photos from 1-3 p.m. Sangria Saturdays are scheduled for: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

More information can be found at www.konastories.com, www.facebook.com/Konastories, www.instagram.com/konastories, or by calling at 808-324-0350.