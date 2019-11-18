Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Teen

Police seek the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Maycee K. Ahsui-Mendoza, of Kea‘au, was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Oct. 25. She is described as Asian, 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.